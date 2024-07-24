Japan protests Russia over sanctions against 13 of its citizens

Japan has protested to Russia over the sanctions imposed on 13 of its citizens, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

The politician also promised that the Japanese government will continue to take measures “to protect companies and business activities in Russia.”

The measures announced by the Russian side restrict the legitimate activities of Japanese companies, and we consider them completely unacceptable. Yoshimasa HayashiSecretary General of the Japanese Government

Russia imposes sanctions against major Japanese entrepreneurs

In response to Tokyo’s sanctions, Moscow has permanently banned 13 Japanese citizens from entering the country. Among them are heads of companies, including Toyota Motor President Akio Toyoda and the founder of Rakuten Corporation (which owns Viber) Mikitani Hiroshi. Among others, the sanctions list includes the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency Tanaka Akihiko, the President of Musashi Fuso Fukuhara Teruhiko, the President of Shinsei Bussan Iwamatsu Seigo and other entrepreneurs.

Akio Toyoda Photo: Kyodo/Reuters

Moscow’s move was a response to Tokyo’s restrictive measures. On July 21, the Japanese authorities expanded the sanctions list of Russian individuals and legal entities — it included another 11 citizens and 41 organizations, including six representatives of the Russian Central Election Commission — Secretary Natalya Budarina and five members of the commission.

In total, since March 2022, Japan has imposed personal sanctions against 1,070 people from Russia and restrictions against 847 companies.

How stated NHK diplomatic source, sanctions against 13 Japanese citizens could have a negative impact on companies willing to help rebuild Ukraine. “This is an outrageous response. We are concerned that this could put psychological pressure on Japanese companies that want to participate in helping rebuild Ukraine,” the NHK source said.

Earlier, the Japanese Defense Ministry called on the world community “not to put up with Russia’s actions.” The agency’s annual report, the White Paper on Defense, noted that Moscow “has no choice but to pay a high price.” At the same time, the Japanese Defense Ministry acknowledged that Russia is capable of conducting military operations for a long time, despite numerous sanctions.