Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida | Photo: EFE/EPA/PHILIP FONG / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided not to run for re-election as his party’s leader next month, effectively meaning he will step down as head of government, state broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday (14).

Although Kishida’s term ends in 2025, his continuation in office was tied to his remaining president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a position for which the party will hold a primary election at the end of September.

Kishida, whose popularity ratings have been low for months, has informed the party leadership of his decision not to run in the primaries, LDP sources told NHK.

This means the current president will step down as prime minister once a new president from the LDP – which governs with a large majority and is supported by the Buddhist Komeito party – is elected.

Kishida and his party were plunged into a deep crisis late last year when the scandal of irregular financing of several wings or political subgroups of the LDP came to light.

This case led the prime minister to carry out a purge within the party, profound structural changes and a reshuffle of his cabinet and, although the scandal reached the Japanese justice system, it did not have any legal consequences for any of the LDP heavyweights.

However, the elimination of traditional factions in the party, including one led by Kishida himself, has left the current prime minister in a weak position.

Kishida took office as prime minister in early October 2021 after winning his party’s primary. Later that month, he also won the endorsement of the ballot box when the LDP won the general election.