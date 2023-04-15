The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, was hurriedly removed this Saturday (15) from an election rally after the explosion of an artifact similar to a smoke bomb, which did not hurt the ruler, according to the authorities, who immediately detained him. the alleged responsible for the detonation.

The incident took place in the port city of Wakayama around 11:30 am (local time, 11:30 pm on Friday in Brasília), when a loud explosion occurred and a column of white smoke rose from the place where Kishida’s campaign speech was scheduled and in which there were 200 people gathered to hear him.

“I saw that something was launched, but I managed to escape and at that time I heard the explosion”, said the Japanese prime minister, who also highlighted that despite the incident “he will continue with his electoral acts scheduled for today and tomorrow”, in statements to a senior official of his party collected by the state broadcaster “NHK”.

“We are going to hold an important election for our country and we must work together to hold it,” Kishida said in another campaign speech held on Saturday near Wakayama train station, about an hour after the incident.

Japanese authorities arrested a man at the scene of the incident as allegedly responsible for launching the explosive object which, according to eyewitnesses and images captured by the press, was a metal cylinder that could be a pipe bomb.

In the images taken by “NHK” at the scene, it is possible to see how a person who was about 10 meters away throws a metal tube on Kishida’s back, who turns with his security guards and looks at the ground before being evacuated. in a rush.

At the same time, a member of the public pounced on the young man who had thrown the object and soon two other security guards approached, managing to knock him to the ground. With the Prime Minister already removed from the scene, the device can be heard exploding, as the suspect drops a second metal tube.

Man arrested after explosion

Japanese authorities confirmed that the detainee is a 24-year-old man, who was also carrying a second explosive device, although his motives remain unknown.

The young man is a resident of the city of Kawanishi, in the province of Hyogo, in the west of the country, according to the driver’s license he had with him, as he would have refused to speak with the authorities, according to reports in the local press.

At the time of the arrest, he was carrying a backpack and another metal object, believed to be a second homemade bomb, and is now in custody, although he declined to testify until his lawyer arrived.

The act takes place after the murder of a former prime minister at a rally

Election rallies are often held in Japan in the middle of the street and with few security measures, due to the low rate of crime and gun attacks in the Asian country.

However, this Saturday’s incident came after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died in July last year after being shot in the back with a homemade firearm while participating in a similar election in the city of Nara. .

The Executive and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (PLD) condemned Saturday’s incident, which precedes another round of local elections scheduled for next week to elect mayors and deputies. “It is extremely regrettable that this happens during the election period, which is the basis of democracy, and it is an unforgivable act,” said Hiroshi Moriyama, director of the LDP’s election campaign committee.

Furthermore, the event takes place on the same weekend that Japan hosts two ministerial meetings of the G7, Foreign Affairs and Energy and Environment. A summit of leaders from this group of countries is scheduled for the end of next month in the city of Hiroshima.