The Kovid-19 epidemic has affected many sports competitions and this is why the PGA Tour Jojo Golf Championship to be held in Japan will be held in California this time. The $ 80 million prize tournament will be played at Sherwood Country Club, California between October 22 and 25.

The legendary Tiger Woods is the defending champion, now he has to play the tournament in the course where he has won the title five times. The PGA Tour and Organizing Committee took this decision.

him Jojo will be known as the championship. The PGA Tour was held for the first time in Japan last year as the Jojo Championship. Woods then defeated Hideki Matsuyama by three shots to win the 82nd PGA Tour title of his career.