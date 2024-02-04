Japan's parks… and reducing emissions

Godzilla landmark in Nijijin no Mori amusement park in Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, which has famous tourist and historical landmarks and consists of 29 cities. The “Godzilla” landmark consumes large amounts of electricity, whether for night lighting or operating smoke pumps. It seems that the emissions of the entertainment areas on Awaji Island have come into focus, as it is expected that about 2,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced annually in 19 Japanese tourist facilities, including restaurants, entertainment centers and parks.
A report published by “Japan News” indicates that all tourism facilities affiliated with the recruitment agency (Pasona Inc) on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture will use only renewable energy electricity by the end of next May.
The group, which operates facilities mainly in an area located on the western side of the island known as the “West Coast,” plans to make all vehicles used by its employees on the island electric or hybrid vehicles by next fall, which the group aspires to activate as part of its efforts to play a role in contributing to… A sustainable future on Awaji Island. (Photo courtesy of The Washington Post Leasing and Syndication Service.)
