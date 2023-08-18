The index lost 3.1 percent during the week, the largest weekly loss since the week ending December 23. As for today’s performance, the index fell 0.55 percent to close at 31,450.76 points, with its decline for the third consecutive session.

On Friday, the broader Topix index fell 0.70 percent to 2,237.29 points, down 2.8 percent during the week.

“The Japanese market plunged for the same reasons in the previous few sessions, which are concerns about the Chinese economy and rising global bond yields,” Shuji Hosui, senior analyst at Daiwa Securities, told Reuters. “Japanese stocks are easily affected by external factors in the absence of catalysts to move the market now.”

Fast Retailing, which owns the Uniqlo brand, fell 1.15 percent, placing the biggest pressure on the Nikkei.

Shares of companies operating major department stores, which usually benefit from an influx of Chinese tourists, fell. JFrante Retailing fell 4.31 percent, becoming the worst performer on the Nikkei.

Shares of major chip-related companies rose, lending the biggest boost to the Nikkei, with Advantest up 1.54 percent and Tokyo Electron up 0.68 percent.