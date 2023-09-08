Technology and industrial companies were among the biggest losers, with chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron Co falling 3.83 percent, pushing the Nikkei index down by 85 points.

Mobile gaming and advertising company Cyber ​​Agent also fell 6.83 percent, the largest percentage decline in the Nikkei index.

The Nikkei index fell 1.16 percent to 32,606.84 points at the close, after falling 0.75 percent on Thursday, when it also ended an eight-day winning streak after touching its highest level in more than a month at 33,322.45 points early in the session.

The index fell 0.32 percent over the week.

The broader Topix index fell 1.02 percent today, Friday, and also fell for the second day, after hitting its highest level in 33 years early in Thursday’s session.

However, the Topix managed to gain 0.40 percent for the week.

Among the 225 stocks listed on the Nikkei index, 200 stocks declined, 24 rose, and one stock stabilized.

Among the industrial groups on the Nikkei index, only the utilities sector rose.

The decline in new US jobless claims increased speculation that the Federal Reserve may continue to tighten monetary policy.