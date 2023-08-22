The Nikkei index rose 0.92 percent to close at 31,856.71 points. Among the 225 stocks on the index, 185 rose and 35 declined, while five stocks remained unchanged.

With today’s gains, the Nikkei continues to rise, as it increased 0.37 percent in the last session, after hitting its lowest level in two and a half months last week..

The broader Topix index jumped 1.08 percent to close at 2,265.71 points.

The banking sector index was the best performer among the sub-indices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, increasing 2.92 percent, after higher long-term yields boosted expectations for earnings from lending..

Advantest, a maker of chip testing equipment and supplier to NVIDIA, rose 4.6 percent, becoming the best-performing stock on the Nikkei index, adding 58 points to the index..

NVIDIA shares jumped 8.5 percent last night, in anticipation of the company’s announcement of its results tomorrow, Wednesday.