Investors were also cautious before major companies, including engine maker Nidec and chip equipment maker Disco Corp, announced earnings after the market closed.

The Nikkei index fell by 1.24 percent to 32,490.52 points, to close near its lowest level in today’s trading.

The index rose 1.6 percent over the previous two sessions, bringing it close to a key psychological level of 33,000 points.

The Nikkei closed at a 33-year high on July 3, recording 33,753.33 points, before falling about 5.8 percent through July 12.

On Thursday, the broader Topix index closed down 0.79 percent, recording 2,260.90 points.

The decline in Advantest, a manufacturer of chip testing equipment, was the biggest pressure on the Nikkei, as it was responsible for its 62-point drop, down 4.18 percent. Chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron, which fell 1.33 percent, erased another 28 points from the index.

Chipmaker Renesas Electronics fell 3.1 percent.

Overnight, the Philadelphia semiconductor index suffered a loss of more than 1 percent, retreating from a level near an 18-month peak.

Uniqlo department store operator Fast Retailing also fell 1.67 percent.

As for the automakers, they increased after the weakness of the yen resulted in an increase in the value of foreign revenues.

Subaru shares rose 2.01 percent, Mazda 0.93 percent and Nissan 1.38 percent.