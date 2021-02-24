TOKYO (Reuters) – Back off Japanese stocks Today, Wednesday, to close below the important 30,000 points level for the first time in seven sessions, as investors sold technology shares to take profits, following the fall of the Nasdaq index.

The benchmark Nikkei index fell 1.61% to 29,671.70 points, below the psychological important level it reached last week, while the broader Topix index fell 1.82% to 1,903.07 points.

“The unstable movements in the US market last night have made investors in Japan anxious about the outlook,” said Koichi Kroos, chief strategist at Resona Asset Management.

“Investors are shifting their targets now because of the vaccines being distributed, which makes the stocks that have been affected by the virus attractive.”

The Nasdaq index fell last night, becoming the only major US index to suffer a loss, while Wall Street erased its losses, and the S&P 500 and the Dow rose.

In Japan, the share of SoftBank Group, with a weight of 5.2 percent, became the largest contributor to the Nikkei’s decline.

Chip-related shares also pushed the index down, with Fanuc losing 4.66%, Tokyo Electron falling 2.74% and Shin-Etsu Chemical falling 4.35%.

Shares of companies driven by the pandemic, including store operators, gained thanks to hopes of a return to normalcy. Asian Mitsukushi Holdings rose 5.19 percent, topping the Nikkei’s list of winners, followed by Takashimaya, which rose 4.94 percent, and JFRF, which added 4.64 percent.

Railways and aviation stocks also rose, with Japan Airlines (Japan Airlines) increasing 3.6 percent and ANA Holdings climbing 2.12 percent.

Central Japan Railways jumped 1.25%, even after the high-speed rail operator between Tokyo and Osaka hinted bigger losses for the year ending in March. East Japan Railway rose 1.77 percent.