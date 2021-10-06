Tokyo (Reuters) – Heart Japanese Nikkei On Wednesday, its trajectory closed at its lowest level in more than six weeks, affected by concerns about high interest rates, a slowdown in China and the country’s new prime minister with low approval ratings.

The Nikkei average fell 1.05 percent to close at 2,7528.87, its lowest since August 23. The index, which rose 1.4 percent earlier in the session, closed at a loss for the eighth consecutive session.

The broader Topix index fell 0.3 percent to 1,941.91 points.

Heavyweights led the losses, with Fast Retailing, which operates clothing stores Uniqlo, down 3.1 percent, chip maker Tokyo Electron shedding 2.08 percent, and technology investment group SoftBank shedding 2.07 percent.

A local media poll showed that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is struggling to find a foothold with voters just two days after forming his new government. A daily newspaper put his approval rating at 45 percent, much lower than the administration of his predecessor Yoshihide Suga when she came to power last year.