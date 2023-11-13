The Nikkei recorded only a slight increase at the close of 0.05 percent at 32,585.11 points after achieving a rise of 1 percent earlier in the session, following a strong performance at the close on Wall Street at the end of last week’s trading.

The broader Topix index also settled at 2,336.62 points.

Shares of chip-related companies rose in Japan after the Nasdaq Composite Index in the United States, on which major companies in the technology sector are listed, recorded, on Friday, the largest single-day rise since May 26.

Tokyo Electron, a manufacturer of chip manufacturing equipment, rose 1.74 percent, and Advantest, a manufacturer of chip testing equipment, rose 1.53 percent.

But Shiseido shares fell 14.33 percent, putting the greatest pressure on the Nikkei index after the cosmetics manufacturer lowered its annual profit expectations.

Shares of Fast Retailing, which owns the Uniqlo brand, also gave up early gains to close down 0.25 percent.