The android 18 of dragonball is one of the most prominent fighters in the entire franchise over the years, and now Japan’s most famous cosplayer has shared her take on the famous fighter. android 18 made quite an impression on fans when it first debuted on the pages of the original manga of dragonball by Akira Toriyama all those years ago, and his popularity exploded even more thanks to the success of the anime adaptation of Dragon Ball Z. He has been a constant character since his debut in the androids sagaand fans have paid tribute to him in every possible way as a result.

It is likely that dragonball have big plans for android 18 as the manga and anime franchise continues into the future, and it’s hard not to see why, given the tributes fans pay to it through art. This includes a new cosplay of enako, who is one of the most recognizable cosplayers in the world due to her large fan following abroad and in many regions of Japan. The artist has presented her interpretation of android 18 of dragonball to fans, and you can see it in action below:

The franchise of dragonball will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year with a special art exhibition honoring Akira Toriyama’s long-running series, but there are also all sorts of areas in which the series dragonball still very active. Although there is currently no anime adaptation of dragonball ongoing (despite how much fans want the anime to make a full return), the manga of Dragon Ball Super is releasing new chapters that adapt the events of the recent film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I think it’s time to make a top 10 Android 18 cosplay, or at least put them together for comparison.