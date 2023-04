Japan’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose from 47.7 in February to 49.2 in March, S&P Global and Jibun Bank reported.

Despite the improvement, the reading remains below the 50 mark that separates contraction from expansion in the survey.

