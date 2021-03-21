In Japan, they calculated the amount of losses due to the absence of foreign spectators at the Tokyo Olympics. It is reported by RIA News with reference to local experts.

According to experts, the country’s budget will be missing about 150 billion yen (1.37 billion US dollars). As conceived by the organizers of the Games, it was planned to show tourists not only the capital, but also the regions.

On Saturday, March 20, the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics made the final decision to hold the competition without foreign fans. The measure is intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also in Japan, they fear that new strains of the virus will enter the islands.

The Olympic Games have been postponed to the summer of 2021 due to the situation with the coronavirus pandemic. It is planned that the Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8.