Johnny’s, the popular Japanese entertainment agency, has admitted to decades of sexual abuse by its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa. A scandal uncovered after a new internal investigation that demonstrates the attacks of the Japanese titan for more than five decades against minors who were beginning their artistic careers.

Decades of covert and unpunished sexual abuse against minors. This Thursday, September 7, the president of the largest talent agency in Japan publicly acknowledged the attacks committed by the late founder of the titan of Japanese pop, Johnny Kitagawa.

“Both the agency itself and myself as a person recognize that sexual abuse by Johnny Kitagawa occurred,” said Julie Fujishima, the founder’s niece, announcing her resignation.

An apology “to all the fans, to the interested parties of the business and to all those affected by the matter”, a scandal that comes shortly after internal investigations confirmed what for decades has been denounced, but also denied: the powerful Kitagawa committed “repeated and continuous” sexual abuse of minors during his years in office.

More than five decades of sexual abuse against minors

The new president of the conglomerate, Noriyuki Higashiyama, also from the world of entertainment, admitted Kitagawa’s abuses and apologized for them, noting that “a horrendous crime has been committed”, but that, under his mandate, compensation will be carried out for the children, now adults, who were victims of the popular Japanese businessman. While he recognized that “it will take time to regain trust and I risk my life for this effort” and promised structural changes within the company.

“Our association sought recognition of the facts, an apology and compensation. For these three points, it has been recognized,” said Shimon Ishimaru, a victim of attacks during the time he was under the baton of the talent agency.

This is the first time that the headhunting company publicly acknowledges attacks that were an open secret in the Japanese entertainment world, but which due to Kitagawa’s influence and power they remained silenced and normalized for decades.

A public pardon that comes as a result of a documentary by the British media ‘BBC’ in which they investigate and denounce the violations and systematic abuses committed by the Japanese businessman and whose media relevance made more victims tell their cases, generating a strong debate in Japan and promoting internal investigation.

“The scars on my heart will never fade”

The victims have acknowledged that the Japanese tycoon raped, caressed and sexually abused them both in his luxurious home in Tokyo, and in other spaces while they worked as dancers and singers.

During that time, they say, everyone looked the other way, leaving Kitagawa to act with complete impunity. “The scars on my heart will never fully disappear, but now I feel maybe 10% less burdened,” said Yukhirio Oshima, a victim of the scout.

Although it has been more than 20 years since some victims raised their voices and began to denounce the attacks, it was not until 2022 that the case had media relevance. One victim even claimed to have been abused by Kitagawa before he founded the company, when the minor was just eight years old.

The recent investigations that lasted for three months, however, suggest that since 1962 – when the company was founded – and even before, the abuses were recurring and normalized by the titan of the Asian show business. The investigators had lawyers, psychiatrists and psychologists to discover the sexual abuse, collecting more than 40 testimonies from victims who went through the popular agency and also from workers of the same.

“If we act and speak up, we can shape a better world. I think it’s not something we should be ashamed of. Instead of walking and looking down, I hope all victims can look straight ahead and act bravely,” Kazuya Nakamura, a survivor of sexual assault, told a news conference.

Kitagawa passed away in 2019 at the age of 87 without having acknowledged the violations committed and without facing Justice, covered by a cloak of impunity due to his power within the K-Pop and J-Pop industry in both South Korea and Japan. Despite the scandal, the company continues to manage some of the most popular music acts in Japan and enjoys great influence within the industry.

With AFP and EFE