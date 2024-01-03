Japan's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell from 48.3 in November to 47.9 in December in the final reading, S&P Global and Jibun Bank reported. In the preview for the month, the indicator was 47.0. The result was below the neutral mark of 50, which separates contraction (below 50) from expansion (above 50) on a scale of 0 to 100.

“Companies again reported simultaneous declines in production and new orders. The drop in new work was especially sharp, with members noting continued market uncertainty domestically and abroad,” S&P Global said.



