Japan’s industrial purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell from 49.6 in August to 48.5 in September, according to research by S&P Global in partnership with Jibun Bank published on Sunday, October 1.

The indicator sank even further below the neutral level of 50 – that is, indicating a contraction in activity.

The preliminary reading of the data predicted a smaller decline in September, at 48.6.



