Japanese sumo star Hakuho on January 6, 2017 in Tokyo. Illustrative photo. (BEHROUZ MEHRI / AFP)

Hakuho, that’s his name, lost his sense of smell Monday, January 4 in the morning. He therefore screened for Covid-19. The result is positive, and so here is one of the symbols of Japan in quarantine. Sumo is this traditional Japanese sport, which looks a bit like wrestling, and which is surrounded by a lot of rituals. It is a national emblem. Everyone is therefore aware of the disease of the champion.

Hakuho at 35, he is of Mongolian descent through his father who was an Olympic wrestling medalist in 1968, and adopted Japanese nationality a year and a half ago. He is a sumo star: he has just had 44 victories. He therefore has the supreme rank of yokozuna, a title he was about to put back into play during the big New Year’s tournament in Tokyo which starts on Sunday January 10. Obviously, his participation is no longer relevant, and the members of his club, of his brotherhood, must all pass tests, even if for the moment the tournament in question is not called into question.

Those responsible for sumo federation still seem worried because this contact sport is particularly affected by the disease. Contacts are obviously a vector of transmission. Last May, a 28-year-old sumotori Shobushi died of the virus. His condition deteriorated very quickly within a few days. Since the end of December, 11 other wrestlers have tested positive: all members of the same brotherhood, but not that of champion Hakuho. An arbitrator also contracted the virus. More than 1,000 sumotori have been tested in recent months.

Last May, a tournament had to be canceled. Sumo is the most affected sport in Japan, and although it is not an Olympic discipline, this situation raises concerns about the organization of the Tokyo Olympics, which are supposed to start on July 23, in 198 days, after have been postponed for one year. Moreover, two-thirds of Japanese now say they are in favor of a further postponement or outright cancellation of the Games.

The situation continues to deteriorate in the country. Japan has been relatively spared so far, with only 3,600 dead and 249,000 cases. This is not much for a population of 126 million inhabitants. But for the past month, it has deteriorated day by day, with a new contamination record on Tuesday January 5: nearly 4,900 new cases during the day. Hospitals in major cities are starting to sell full, especially in Tokyo.

The political controversy is growing. New Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is criticized for his lack of responsiveness. It is now a question of establishing a state of emergency in the Tokyo region and encouraging residents to stay at home. As for vaccination, it should not start in Japan before the end of February!