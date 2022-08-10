Kyodo announced that the entire government of Japan has resigned.

A special Cabinet meeting began at 11:30 local time (05:30 Moscow time). It is expected that soon it will become known about the new composition of the Japanese government under the leadership of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The desire to renew the composition of the Japanese government was announced last fall. Then Kishida declared that the country’s leadership needed to “meet face to face with public opinion.” At the same time, the head of Japan’s main opposition force, the Constitutional Democratic Party, Yukio Edano, stressed that “a change in the entire government is needed, since the LPD will not change.”

Kishida was confirmed on October 4, 2021 by a majority vote as the Prime Minister of Japan. Now in the lower house of the Japanese Parliament, out of 465 seats, 305 belong to the deputies of the ruling coalition as part of the LDP and its partner, the Komeito party.