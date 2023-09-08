Government announces review this Thursday (7.set); exports pushed up, but domestic consumption was below expectations

The government of Japan reported this Thursday (September 7, 2023) that the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth in the 2nd quarter was 4.8%. The result was below the expectation of 6% released in August. The information is from the Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia.

Although growth was below expectations, the period from April to June 2023 kept Japanese GDP evolving for the 3rd consecutive quarter.

The Office of the local government explained that the growth of the economy was leveraged by the appreciation of the country’s exports. However, consumption in the domestic market was slow in the quarter, which pulled the result down compared to expectations.

Currently, Japan is the 3rd largest economy in the world, behind the United States and China, which occupy the 1st and 2nd position, respectively. According to Nikkei Asia, Japanese GDP in 2022 was approximately $4 trillion.