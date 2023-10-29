Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa calls for the release of hostages in Gaza

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa called for the immediate release of hostages in the Gaza Strip. Her words lead RIA News.

The head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Yoko Kamikawa, at a press conference following the G7 ministerial meeting on trade, stated the need for the urgent release of the hostages and the provision of conditions for the implementation of humanitarian missions in the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

“Japan adheres to three important points: the immediate release of the hostages, the speedy resolution of the situation, and the implementation of conditions for humanitarian operations,” Kamikawa noted.

Earlier, Czech Defense Minister Jana Chernokhova called for the country’s withdrawal from the UN because of the resolution on Israel. She stated that the UN, with its support for Hamas, supports terrorists.