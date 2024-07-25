TOKYO — Japan is the only one of the world’s wealthiest democracies that has not legalized same-sex unions. Few celebrities are openly gay. Conservative groups oppose legislative efforts to protect the LGBTQ community. But now, Netflix has launched the country’s first same-sex dating reality show.

Over the course of 10 episodes of “The Boyfriend,” a group of nine men gather at a luxurious beach house outside Tokyo. The format evokes Japan’s most popular romance reality show, “Terrace House,” with its ensemble of clean-cut, extremely polite cast members overseen by a panel of jovial commentators. The atmosphere is wholesome and mostly chaste.

Men, who have between 22 and 36 years old, They operate a coffee truck during the day and make dinner at night, with occasional outings outside for dates. One of the series’ few conflicts revolves around the cost of buying raw chicken to make protein shakes for a club dancer trying to maintain his physique. Sex is rarely a topic, and friendship and self-improvement figure as prominently as romance.

In Japan, the few openly gay and transgender performers who appear regularly on television are typically effeminate comedians. With “The Boyfriend,” Dai Ota, the executive producer, said he wanted to “portray same-sex relationships as they really are.”

Ota, who was also a producer on “Terrace House,” said he had avoided “the ‘let’s include people who cause trouble’ approach.” The program, he said, represents diversity in another way. —with members of South Korean, Taiwanese, and multi-ethnic heritage.

Ota said the show is not intended to offer overt social commentary. Cast members were not advised not to talk about the challenges of being gay or bisexual in Japan, he said, but he reminded potential contestants that “a wide range of viewers will be able to hear those thoughts.”

Soshi Matsuoka, founder of Fair, an advocacy group LGBTQ in Tokyo, who watched the series, said its very existence “shows a change in society.” But she would like to see the cast talk more about their sexuality and the social context of the LGBTQ community in Japan.

Although polls show that more than 70 percent of the Japanese public supports the legalization of same-sex unions, Homosexual and transgender people continue to be subject to discrimination and hate speech.

Whether the show lays the groundwork for political change over time is questionable, said Jennifer Robertson, a professor emeritus of anthropology at the University of Michigan who has written frequently about LGBTQ culture in Japan.