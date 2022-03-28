By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) – Swimming against the tide of rate hikes globally, Japan’s central bank staunchly defended its 0.25% yield cap on Monday by offering to buy an unlimited amount of government bonds in the first four days of this month. week.

The Bank of Japan’s defense of its ultra-loose policy sent the yen to a six-year low of 124 to the dollar on Monday, adding to the troubles Japan’s economy already faces from high import costs of fuel and raw materials.

Under pressure from rising yields, the Bank of Japan launched its defense by making two offers in a single day to buy the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) in unlimited volumes at 0.25%.

The central bank then said it would make the same unlimited offer over the next three days to ensure investors got the message clearly, but some economists believe the central bank’s yield curve control is in danger of falling.

“The power of the Bank of Japan’s offer of unlimited bond purchases is clearly waning,” said Takahide Kiuchi, a former member of the central bank’s board of directors and now an economist at the Nomura Research Institute.

The Bank of Japan’s first offer did not stop the 10-year JGB yield from hitting a six-year high of 0.25%, a level the bank set as an implicit cap around its yield target.

The central bank made a second offer in the afternoon to buy unlimited volumes of JGBs with maturities of more than five years and up to 10 years.

(Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya, Daniel Leussink and Takahiko Wada)

