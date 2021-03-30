In 2020, the level of carbon dioxide (CO2) concentration in Japan reached the highest level in the last 33 years, according to the website National Meteorological Office of the country on Monday, March 29th.

Such measurements are carried out at three main points – on the territory of the northeastern Iwate prefecture, on the southern island of Yonaguni and on the Ogasawara islands, and monitoring the ecological situation from the air and at sea.

It found that the average carbon dioxide concentration in these locations last year ranged from 414 to 417 ppm. This has become a record figure since 1987, when such statistics began to be systematized in Japan. Moreover, in the early 2000s. this indicator was at the level of 370.

“Despite various restrictions on human activities and their movements, imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in Japan continues to rise. We need to continue making efforts to reduce emissions, ”it was reported.

In February, it was reported that scientists from the Tomsk Polytechnic University, together with colleagues from Czech universities, proposed a new way to utilize CO2 from the atmosphere using plasmon energy.

The method involves the production of organic compounds from CO2, which are used in various fields, including the creation of medicines.