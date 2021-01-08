Today anime and manga fans around the world woke up to some important news, the anti-piracy laws of Japan (which, as you will remember now, are much more strict) finally came into force with all their power on social networks and pirate sites.

Especially the works of Shueisha are the ones that have been seen with the greatest protection in this matter, such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, And a long etcetera. In short, there are automatic page closings and account cancellations if you shared material belonging to these works, but don’t worry, we’ll explain calmly.

It appears that the sanctions will be heavily targeted at manga and anime piracy sites; in terms of users of Twitter, there are several versions.

One of them points out that it will only have to do with sharing complete chapters of a manga, but using just a panel or some single image for your profile picture or making a meme should be fine.

The problem is that it is said is not the proper Shueisha who is doing this review, but an external company was hired to review material that falls under their new Digital Millenium Copyright Act (abbreviated as DMCA).

$ The current Shueisha takedowns and this copyright law are most likely unrelated. From what I’ve seen, I’m assuming Shueisha has outsourced their DMCAs to a third-party enforcer that is most likely using a bot to identify art / keywords, hence the speed and randomness. – On Takahashi （高橋 温） (@OnTakahashi) January 8, 2021

There are even artists with sanctioned official collaborations

On the other hand, panic seized many when even accounts like that of @fenyo_n It was suspended. This because said user has worked for Shueisha creating official dragon ball art for years, you can see it in mobile games like Dokkan Battle and Dragon Ball Legends.

Other titles that could cause strikes on your account are One Piece, Bleach, Jujustu Kaisen, Haikyuu !!, Food Wars, Dr. Stone, Saiki K, Demon Slayer, Death Note, My Hero Academia (bnha / mha), Naruto, Dragon Ball, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Black Clover …

There is even a tweet that went viral by all the people who got banned for sharing content from One piece. And it is said that many of these images were not even official arts, but fanarts.

So not sure if you’ve heard, but someone at Shueisha has decided to copyright strike and threaten a massive amount of Twitter accounts for just sharing images related to One Piece as a franchise. They even copyright striked my own profile picture. Are we joking ?? pic.twitter.com/C3BA2JwIHI – Artur – Library of Ohara #THANKYOUODA (@newworldartur) January 8, 2021

This not only in Twitter, but in videos of Youtube related to these works.

While this clears up, it is recommended that you be extremely careful with what you post on networks if they are related to these titles.

While this clears up, it is recommended that you be extremely careful with what you post on networks if they are related to these titles.




