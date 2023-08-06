Japanese Zeebats heroes can go on the road with Subarus.

Subaru is one of those brands that you don’t come across much anymore as a Dutchman. About twenty years ago, ‘everyone’ still knew Subaru. The WRX (STi) was, of course, something special. Affordable performance in a practical package, that had something for us Dutch people. But yes, where an Impreza 555 once cost 55,555 guilders, the car became increasingly unaffordable thanks to tax and CO2 tax.

For the boxer roll and great performance, you could get over a rock-hard dashboard when it cost little. But not anymore when you could also get German premium for the same money. The last STI was more expensive than a Mercedes-AMG A45. While the STI secretly has much cooler hardware, of course, no one did.

The Forester also hitched a ride on the success of the Impreza and found the necessary customers in the Netherlands as an early crossover. You also had the Jumbo and the Justy. But at the moment, Subaru only offers cars with a starting price of somewhere between 50K and 70K. All crossovers, all about the same motorizations and all priced out of the market by the BPM. Only the all-electric Solterra could be of interest. Were it not for the fact that it is a Toyota bZX4 with a different badge for more. With standard AWD, yes, but who needs that in the Netherlands.

Subaru therefore does not rely on the Dutch market. But the brand derives its raison d’être from sales in America and Asia. In ‘Murica, the brand is particularly popular with women who love women. And in Japan, of course, there is the home field advantage.

To give back to the Japanese market, Subaru is teaming up with Japanese Zeebats figures. The objective is to completely prevent victims of drowning. Subaru is making 32 ‘Surf Lifesaver’ vehicles available for this purpose. These look suspiciously like Subaru Foresters with a cool livery and roof racks on the roof. The cars also have Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) on board. There is also a video.

Then buy? Or do you prefer a WRX STi?

