Harajukuone of the many districts of Tokyois known for being the hub of Japanese fashions and the most bizarre youth trends, and in the two main avenues, Takeshita And Omotesando, there are countless shops and malls offering a great variety of clothes and styles for every taste. You may have heard terms like Lolita, Visual KeiAnd Gyaru, which describe only some of the many subcultures made famous by the young people of the area, making these “street styles” notoriety throughout Japan. These trends saw their peak towards the 80s, but only a few are still alive today, even managing to spread overseas thanks to representation in manga and video games.

Street Fashion: rebellion and diversity

Each type of style not only has unique characteristics, but in turn has different subcultures, each with as many particularities. One of the most famous fashions even outside of Japan is certainly that of the Lolita style, which takes inspiration from aesthetics baroque And Victorianreferring to a movement called Otome-kei, born in Japan around the 70s. Lolitas borrow all the details of typical Victorian dresses for their outfits: elegant blouses, long and neat skirts and high-heeled boots, changing the color entirely according to a different sub-genre; being one of the most popular styles, it has been modified several times over the years across numerous sub-categorieslike the Gothic Lolita, Sweet Lolita, Guro Lolita or even theOuji Lolita, in which men’s clothes are used. Contrary to what one might think, the term Lolita has no sexual allusion in this context, on the contrary these types of dresses are often adopted by girls precisely because they are opaque and exhibit less skin, preferring a sense of elegance and purity.

Over the years, Lolitas have remained quite present in pop culture, thanks to various idols and bands that made this kind of clothes even more popular, so much so as to inspire the birth of various other styles, such as the equally famous Visual Kei. Visual Kei not only refers to a type of aesthetic, but also to a musical genre, predominantly used by metal or rock bands. It too makes use of elegant clothes and a lot of makeup, but accompanied by an appearance more androgynous that harks back to icons of Glam Rock, such as KISS and David Bowie. Born in the 80s with the performances of the musical group X JAPANVisual Kei is still very popular today, thanks to famous exponents such as i The Gazettei Dir En Gray And Gackt; however, according to many critics, over the years the music of Visual Kei bands has become less and less original, giving instead more importance to the aesthetic aspect of the band members.

In some cases, the way of dressing was not just an aesthetic preference, but became indicative of a certain lifestyle, such as for girls Gyaru oi Bosozoku. Gyaru fashion has several influences, but the main one comes from several American pop stars and some J-Pop singers like Namie Amuro and ayumi hamasaki. The main features of their appearance are the bright colors for clothes, hair and makeup, but every girl still loves to adopt a purely personal style or shared with a circle of friends. As for the Lolitas, the Gyaru also have different subgenres, two of the most famous are the Kogal and the Ganguro: the Kogal are purely high school girls, while the Ganguro have a more extravagant look.

Kogal fashion is a strong symbol of unbridled consumerism following the Japanese economic bubble: often having a wealthy family, girls have no problem wasting money on the latest models of mobile phones or the most fashionable bags, and if the money were not enough some of them resort in the most extreme cases to the illegal practice ofenjo kosai, a form of prostitution which involves dating older, often married men. From the aesthetic side, in addition to having many characteristics of the Gyaru, the Kogal often modify their school uniform, shortening the miniskirts and adding flared socks called “Loose Socks”.

The Ganguro were born instead from the decision to adopt a style opposite to that widespread in the early 80s, who wanted very light skin and little make-up, so the Ganguro decided to use a massive dose of makeup, and to completely darken their skin through extreme tanning; their character also tends to be eccentric to stand out in contrast to Japanese women generally seen as more shy and calm. Some of them accentuate eyes and lips with bright colors, accompanied by elaborate hairstyles, others still use makeup to make drawings on the face similar to the masks of the Kabuki theater.

Male styles

The boys had far fewer styles and, although many of them now follow the Visual Kei fashion, the most famous were certainly the bosozokuyoung thugs who imitated the Greaser Americans, very recognizable because of the hairstyle, or a pompadour elaborate that tied and lengthened the hair making it protrude beyond the head, “banana” hairstyle made famous by various anime, manga and video game characters, such as Josuke Higashikata, the protagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable, but also Onizuka in Shonan Junai Gumi (GTO) or Ryu in SHAMAN KING. A particularly successful anime that deals with the issues related to bosozoku that has currently conquered a large slice of the public even overseas is precisely Tokyo Revengers.

The members of this youth movement were mainly linked to the motorcycle racing environment, which they personalized on an aesthetic and technical level, and their popularity reached its peak in the 1970s. For the Japanese government at the time, they were regarded as a full-fledged organized crime group: they continually broke street laws, participated in illegal races, and took part in many vandalism, and some even ended up doing business with the Yakuza.

Bosozoku began to lose popularity around the 2000s, when their style began to be associated with members of the Japanese mafia and the few groups left today tend to be less violent than in the past. Also among the girls there was a tendency similar to that of Bosozoku, or the Sukeban, female bands in vogue in the 70s, recognizable by the colored hair and the typical skirt of the school uniform elongated to the ankles; they were mostly marginalized girls who ended up stealing, prostituting or clashing with rival gangs, carrying knives and chains with them.

Although these styles are all influenced, more or less, by Western culture, there are those who have found a way to merge them with the Japanese traditionlike it Shironuria little-known sub-genre where one dyes one’s face completely white like the geisha traditional, while the dresses are a fusion of Lolita and Visual Kei elements, sometimes replaced by dresses reminiscent of more elegant and modern kimonos.

Another type of fashion that is still famous today is linked to the word Kawaii, which many will have already heard: this term is used to indicate objects, characters or mascots considered cute, but it can also be extended to a kind of cheerful and innocent attitude. The popularity of this style has obviously influenced the birth of many sub-categories, for example lo Yume Kawaii with an aesthetic reminiscent of dreams, with fantasy decorations, theErokawa which has an erotic meaning, or the Gurokawa which blend horror and splatter elements, with blood and dark colors.

Among the various sub-categories, one of the most curious is undoubtedly the Yami Kawaiia recent subculture that uses pastel colors and cartoon graphics for knives, syringes, bandages and elements that lead back to self-harm and mental illness, to bring attention to these issues still little discussed in the country.

This style is often seen in the form of illustrations depicting cute little animals and gloomy phrases related to depression, together with accessories of the hospital environment, without however making use of gore and blood; an interesting combination, which distorts the classic Kawaii aesthetic to create greater impact; insecurity or depression are social topics that are generally belittled and little covered in Japan, and dressing in clothes that reflect one’s emotions is one of the ways that young people have found to address issues that they cannot describe in words.

Yami Kawaii culture also has its own mascot, Menhera-chan, whose birth and development in the world of manga and illustration has inspired several people to use art as a means to vent their emotions. Also in the world of music several artists of the Yami Kawaii current have been born, and they combine delicate voices with raw and gloomy lyrics; two of the most popular musicians are Kikuo And Wowakaalso famous in the circle of Vocaloid.

Feel unique

It is no coincidence that many of these trends peaked in popularity around the 1980s, when Japan was at the peak of the postwar economic boom.; the consequent increase in consumerism imported from the West, still present today, has helped the emergence of many different styles, and as with all trends, many of these movements have vanished over time, but not without influencing others in turn.

While in the streets Japanese young people can wear what they prefer, things change when it comes to school and working life, where the dress code to be respected is extremely strict, so much so that, for some, it is enough to apply simple changes to their school uniform, which either by shortening it or adding small accessories. In a country that tries to make everyone equal at an institutional level, it is not surprising that, especially the younger ones, they feel the need to experiment with their appearance to find their own identity that makes them feel unique.

Cover photo:meijii from Pexels