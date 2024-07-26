The yen is on track for its strongest week in about three months on Friday.

The yen has been the best performer in currency markets this month, rising to a three-month high of 151.945 against the dollar on Thursday after starting the month at a 38-year low of 161.96 to the dollar.

The yen was last at 153.625 on Friday and was on track to rise 2.3 percent on the week, its biggest weekly gain since late April and early May when a slide in global stocks also pushed investors toward safe-haven assets including the yen.

Investors’ focus on Friday will be on U.S. personal consumption spending data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.

The US Federal Reserve holds a meeting next week and is expected to keep interest rates unchanged this time, but markets expect a rate cut in September.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rival currencies, was little changed at 104.35.