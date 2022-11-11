Kyodo: Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed the death in Ukraine of a citizen who left to fight in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Japanese authorities have confirmed the death of a citizen of the country who left to fight in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it informs Kyodo agency.

On Thursday, November 10, Hirokazu Matsuno, Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan, said that information about the death of a compatriot in Ukraine is being verified. He also recalled the recommendation to immediately leave Ukrainian territory and refrain from traveling there.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was able to confirm the death of a 20-year-old citizen of the country on November 9, the agency notes. At the same time, the information was not officially disclosed, the name of the deceased and the place of death were not disclosed.

