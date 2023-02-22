The police and residents of the Japanese coastal town of Hamamatsu are under the spell of a huge iron ball that recently washed up on the beach. Researchers so far have no idea what it is. It is excluded that it concerns an explosive.

The mysterious ball, which according to many is most reminiscent of the magical wish balls from the popular manga series Dragon Ball Z, according to local media, has a diameter of more than one and a half meters. The object appears orange-brown and has dark rust spots.

The police sounded the alarm when they arrived on the beach. There was a fear that it was a stray mine and that there was therefore a risk of explosion. X-ray technology allowed experts to examine the inside of the object. It turned out that it was not an explosive in any case. There are also no indications that the object was used for espionage by nearby North Korea or China.

‘I tried to push him’

A jogger who can regularly be found on the stretch of beach does not understand why the ball is suddenly in the spotlight. "He has been there for a month," he says to the public broadcaster NHK. "I tried to push him, but he wouldn't budge." He also has no idea what the object is supposed to represent. What is striking in any case are the two handles that protrude from the object.

This suggests that the very heavy object can be attached to something. Experts do not rule out that it is a buoy that has come loose and drifted somewhere. To determine this, photos of the object were sent to the Japanese Coast Guard and Defense for further investigation.

Talk of the day

In Japan, the mysterious ball is the talk of the town. On various social media, the object is compared to objects from science fiction and fantasy films such as Godzilla, War of the worlds and Dragon Ball Z. Others make the link with the many unidentified objects that have recently been found in the United States, among others. At the beginning of this month, for example, a Chinese balloon hovered over American territory for several days. President Joe Biden ordered the balloon to be shot down on suspicion of Chinese espionage.

The US has taken action in response to that balloon and three other unknown objects flying in US airspace. From now on there will be a better overview of unmanned objects over the US and measures will be taken to improve the detection of those objects. With the shooting of the four objects, according to Biden, the US clearly indicates that "violation of American sovereignty is unacceptable."

Beijing considers Biden’s response disproportionate and maintains that it is a wind-blown weather balloon. What the three other objects were is still under investigation. According to Biden, these were not spy balloons and were probably from commercial companies or research institutes.