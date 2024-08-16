A Japanese research team, consisting of scientists from Kyoto University and Fujita Health University, has developed a New drug against COVID-19 based on synthesized immune cells from stem cells.

According to the criteria of

This team plans to conduct a clinical trial within three years in immunosuppressed patients, due to chemotherapy and suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19the scientists explained.

Kyoto University has filed a patent application before developing the drug on a large scale.

Although Covid-19 has become a less dangerous disease, it is still terrifying for some patients

“Although COVID-19 has become a less dangerous disease, it is still terrifying for some patients,” said team leader Hiroshi Kawamoto, director of the Institute of Medical and Life Sciences at Kyoto University, in a statement from the institution.

The new treatment is based on cytotoxic T lymphocytesalso known as ‘killer cells’ for their ability to destroy other cells infected by microorganisms, and in this case artificially created by the research team from induced pluripotent stem cells.

The cells, developed to reduce the risk of rejection by patients, have genes with ‘sensor’ functions to detect proteins unique to the new coronavirus.

Covid-19. Photo:iStock Share

The group of scientists verified its effectiveness after cultivate the synthetic cells alongside those infected with the new coronavirusof which around 90% were eliminated after twelve hours.

The research team also includes members from Osaka University and the National Center for Child Health and Development in Japan, who plan to conduct tests on mice to determine the safety of the treatment and believe the new technology could be useful in combating other deadly viral diseases.

In the clinical trial, The artificially developed cells will be administered intravenouslyKawamoto said, adding that the risk of serious side effects, such as those seen with immunological therapies, is low.

EFE