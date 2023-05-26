Dubai (Union)

Japanese swimming legend and Olympic champion Rei Kaneto began her training project to discover and develop talents from swimmers of different ages and nationalities, and the beginning of the journey of making world and Olympic champions, which includes organizing a training camp, in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai.

The training camp will start today, Friday, and will last for three days. More than 150 Japanese junior swimmers will participate in it. More than 300 swimmers from various sports clubs and swimming academies in Dubai will also participate in the camp. For breaststroke, training for intermediate skill swimmers, and for professional swimmers.

The Olympic champion expressed her happiness at being in Dubai, and confirmed that it is the most suitable place for athletes thanks to its possession of many diverse capabilities that make residence and training in it a unique and enjoyable experience, and made it one of the most famous cities in the world on the tourism and sports map, and she said that she is seriously considering Dubai as her permanent home. , in order to transfer its expertise to swimmers in the Emirates, and hopes to contribute to increasing relations between Dubai and Japan.

During her career, Canito won 36 colored medals in all the swimming championships in which she participated, including 22 gold medals, 7 silver and 7 bronze, where she won the gold medal for the 200-meter breaststroke swimming race for women, within the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and won the Swimming Championships. With 34 colored medals, including 21 gold medals, 6 silver and 7 bronze, she won one silver medal in each of the World Swimming Championships, the Asian Games Championship, and the Pacific Championships, and won a gold and a silver medal in the World University Championships.

The Hamdan Sports Complex attracts many international training camps, as it hosted major international teams in various sports who chose the complex to prepare for the Olympics and world championships, as well as individual training camps for a number of world champions, and the complex hosts tens of thousands of athletes of various nationalities, including Olympic champions. And world champions from different countries of the world, and the various sports hosted by the complex, which amount to 28 sports, are: swimming, rhythmic swimming, water polo, free diving, underwater hockey, underwater rugby, fencing, gymnastics, diving, diving, karting, cycling Aerobics, running, badminton, duathlon, aquathlon, triathlon, basketball, volleyball, kushti wrestling, karate, fitness, modern pentathlon, taekwondo, tennis, boxing, weightlifting, and table tennis.