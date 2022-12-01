The Nikkei index rose 0.92 percent to close at 28,226.08, although it lost part of the gains it made in the first hours of trading, as 62 percent of the shares traded in the main section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed down.

The broader Topix index rose 0.04 percent to 1,986.46.

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Wednesday after Powell said the central bank may ease the pace of rate hikes as soon as December.

“Market players are still cautious in anticipating the release of US employment data soon,” said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Bactite Asset Management in Japan.

“The market can go up or down once investors digest the slow pace of rate hikes in the US later in the month,” he added, referring to the Fed’s upcoming monetary policy decision.

The US non-farm payrolls data is scheduled for release on Friday.

The chip-related heavyweight stocks closed higher, dragged down by an overnight jump in the Philadelphia Semiconductor index.