Stock movements

The Nikkei index rose 0.95 percent to close near its highest level recorded during the session at 32,776.37 points.

The broader Topix index ended the session up by 0.82 percent at 2,379.91 points.

The yen and stocks move in opposite directions, since the rise of the currency negatively affects the competitiveness of the shares of exporting companies and also makes the shares more expensive for foreigners.

Toyota Motor shares increased by 2.4 percent, leading gains on the Topix index on Tuesday.

The transportation sector index jumped by 2.04 percent, becoming the most profitable among the Tokyo Stock Exchange sub-indices.

The shares of Sony Group, which manufactures games and audio equipment, rose by 1.2 percent, while the shares of Uniqlo, which owns the Fast Retailing chain of stores, increased by more than 1 percent.

SoftBank Group Technology shares rose about 2 percent.

The stock of heavy equipment manufacturer IHI fell by 15.8 percent and was the worst performer on the Nikkei index, while the steel industry index fell 0.7 percent.