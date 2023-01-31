The Nikkei index fell by 0.39 percent, ending trading at 27,327.11 points, after starting the session on the rise. The index achieved a monthly gain of 4.72 percent, the best monthly performance since October.

The broader Topix index fell 0.36 percent to 1,975.27 points.

Among the US economic data scheduled for release this week are readings on consumer confidence, construction spending and unemployment, which are expected to influence whether the US central bank will end interest rate hikes in March.

Among the performance of individual Japanese stocks in today’s session, Canon shares lost 1.85 percent after the camera maker’s annual operating profit forecast disappointed investors.

But Oriental Land jumped 3.45 percent after the Tokyo Disney Resort operator raised its annual net profit forecast.

Nissan Motor also rose 2.07 percent after the Japanese automaker and its French partner Renault announced a radical restructuring of their more than two-decade-old alliance, putting the two companies on equal footing.

The banking sector lost 2.28 percent, making it the worst performer among the sub-sectors, followed by the oil exploration companies sector, which fell by 1.83 percent.