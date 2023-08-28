Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2023 – 3:43 pm

After the successful landing of the Indian mission Chandrayaan – 3 on the Moon, the eyes of the world are now turning to the Japanese mission, whose launch is scheduled for the night of this Sunday, 27, at Brasilia time. The mission of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM).

According to information sent to the press, the landing module will be launched from the Tanegashima Space Center, in Japan. The main objective of the Japanese lunar mission is to demonstrate new, more accurate landing techniques, with a smaller and lighter landing module. , which should help make landing in areas considered more complex easier.

To this day, spacecraft’s lunar landing sites must be chosen meticulously to ensure a safe landing. On the last day 20, the lunar module of the Russian spacecraft Luna-25 collided with the Moon after spinning in an uncontrolled orbit.

In addition to testing safer landings, the Japanese mission will test key technologies for exploration in low-gravity environments and further investigate the origins of the Moon.

If the mission fulfills its objectives, it will help scientists plan landings in the places considered most important, not the easiest ones. This should also help with future landings on other planets.

The Japanese spacecraft has a landing radar for navigation and obstacle detection. It also carries a camera and a laser that will carry out specific tasks to ensure a safe landing.

The launch of the Japanese mission can be followed live on the Japanese Special Agency’s YouTube channel. (https://youtu.be/3TTTJ20iRbs).

Takeoff is scheduled for 9:26 pm this Sunday, Brasília time, but the live broadcast on the agency’s channel will start about half an hour earlier.