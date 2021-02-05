Japanese scientists from Osaka University found that daily walking affects life expectancy. This was announced on Friday, February 5, portal Express citing a study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

The authors of the study followed for 13 years more than 27 thousand people aged 40 to 79 years.

As a result of the study, the researchers found that volunteers who took an hour-long walk every day had longer lives than participants who were inactive. In addition, active participants were less likely to see a doctor.

Additionally, the researchers found that it was not only the length of the walk that was important, but also the pace. Study participants who preferred faster walking experienced people who preferred slower paces.

Scientists have found that to increase the lifespan, it is enough to walk every day for at least an hour at a speed of at least 4.83 kilometers per hour or 100 steps per minute.

At the end of January, Rospotrebnadzor made recommendations on nutrition for people over 60 years old. The department noted that life expectancy is influenced not only by proper nutrition, but also by physical activity, as well as maintaining a healthy lifestyle and good heredity.