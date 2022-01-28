Is there really a being that has an ability like Cell’s in real life?

In other notes, we have told you what could be the past of the race of frieza in dragonball, thanks to Yudai Okuyama, scientist and researcher Japan National Museum of Nature and Science. Now, this same fanatic of the work of Akira Toriyama shows us that Cell exists between us.

In the place official Web from the anime adaptation, the team involved in this franchise shared an interview titled ‘Namekians Are Plants, DB Fanatic Biologist Explains Mysterious Connection Between Characters & Evolution’ in which he shared his knowledge about science (and the franchise of Akira Toriyama).

One of the questions they asked Okuyama about dragon ball it was: ‘Does Cell’s absorption ability exist in the real world?’. The scientist hastened to reply that at the bottom of the sea of ​​the Earth there is a being capable of absorbing and strengthening your body: the Kleptopastos of sea slugs.

But what are these beings? According to the Japanese scientist, sea slugs have a more aggressive origin called kleptoplasts that they are a rare type of organism that steals nutrients from other organisms just like Cell in Dragon Ball Z.

Like this alien villain, there are other life forms that absorb the abilities of other organisms and grow stronger with them.

Does Cell from Dragon Ball Z exist on Earth?

Okuyama mentions that this is not the only species capable of using the same technique of Cell from Dragon Ball Z. For example, there is a species of luminescent fish called Parapriacanthus ransonneti, they gain the ability to emit light from their intake of sea glowworms. They don’t digest it, so it just gets absorbed into their bodies giving them that look.

It seems that Okuyama knows very well the scientific side of Dragon Ball Z. In fact, he mentions that the dr gero took inspiration from this type of marine beings to create the ability to absorb Cellhis most powerful android.

