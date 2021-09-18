Person It is one of the most important Japanese franchises today. The last titles in particular have had an important reception here in West, and while we all wait why Atlus finally reveal the sixth installment of the series, you can already know which are the favorite characters of Person 5 between Japanese players.

Through a new survey in which about 48 thousand players from Japan, it has been revealed which are the favorite characters of Person 5 in that region:

1. Protagonist of Persona 5 (Joker)– 9,824 votes

2. Makoto Niijima – 7 thousand 606 votes

3. Goro Akechi – 7 thousand 88 votes

4. Futaba Sakura – 6,444 votes

5. Yusuke Kitagawa – 5 thousand 78 votes

6. Morgana – 4 thousand 2 votes

7. Haru Okumura – 3,413 votes

8. Ann Takamaki – 2 thousand 708 votes

9. Ryuji Sakamoto – one thousand 976 votes

Considering that Ann and Ryuji They are your two closest friends from school, it is certainly surprising to see that they both have made it to the bottom of the list. It is worth noting that the ratings are based on the original game, not on Person 5 Royal, so that Kasumi was not considered.

Via: PlayStation Japan