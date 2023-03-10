Home page World

Genetic research continues to advance. Now scientists have apparently succeeded in creating mice with two biological fathers.

Munich/Osaka – Can living beings have two biological fathers? The answer to that is probably yes. According to their own statements, a research team in Japan was able to create mouse babies with two biological male producers through complex experiments. According to media reports, study leader Katsuhiko Hayashi from Osaka University in Japan presented the still unpublished results at a conference in London.

Skin cells from male mice are converted into oocytes

According to this, the researchers were able to use a special technique to convert skin cells from male laboratory mice into – practically female – egg cells. They then fertilized these eggs with sperm and had the embryos carried to term by a female mouse. The result is mouse babies with two fathers. The results have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal. However, mice with two parents of the same sex are nothing new: animals of this type with biological mothers were introduced a few years ago.

However, the new creation might not last long. Survival rates with Hayashi’s approach are according to an article in the journal Nature so far low. Out of 630 embryos implanted in surrogate mothers, only seven developed into live babies. However, these have grown normally and are also capable of reproduction, said Hayashi Nature according to the conference.

Science: Will people with two fathers soon be a possibility?

And what does that mean for humans? The technology is still far from being transferred to us. “There are big differences between mice and humans,” Hayashi said. Nevertheless, the work raises various questions, such as whether homosexual couples will be able to have children together with genes from both men at some point. (cgsc with dpa)

