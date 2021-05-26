When the japanese react to interpretations of their culture from other parts of the world the result is usually funny, and this time it happened with the Frikiplaza.

Many of us know the atmosphere, the sounds and the smells of these venues dedicated to the anime and videogames in Mexico, but we rarely know what foreigners think.

Recently a popular forum showed us how the Japanese react to photographs of the Frikiplaza, and apparently they have a lot of prejudices about Mexico.

A forum user Otakomu published an extensive gallery of photographs taken at the Frikiplaza from Mexico City, and several Japanese took the opportunity to react.

If you thought that in the United States they judged Mexicans based on clichés, we must tell you that the Japanese are not far behind.

As you can imagine, the Japanese react to Frikiplaza with some comments regarding the violence that exists in the country, and they even compare it with Elfen lied.

“It’s a country where stories like Elfen Lied happen in reality, and it seems like Elfen Lied is popular there.”

‘I heard that it is dangerous to make fun of Dragon Ball if you are in Mexico.’

‘They’re playing Yu-Gi-Oh! What a surprise! Will they shoot me if I win a game? ‘

‘Mexico is a similar world to the one shown in Fist of the North Star, right?’

‘They are more influenced than in France!’

‘I don’t see any Kenshiro or Raoh, weren’t 70% of people supposed to have Mohawk styles?’

The truth is that we cannot bother with the comments they make, since surely many Mexicans would react in a similar way with tributes to the national culture made in Japan.

What do you think of the reactions of the Japanese to the Frikiplaza?

