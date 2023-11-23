There Japanese ranking for the week from 13 to 19 November saw the debut in first position of Momotaru Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru!, but the most relevant news is undoubtedly the fact that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has exceeded quota one million copies sold at home.

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 314,699 (New) [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 301,334 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 50,545 (1,025,821) [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy – 47,717 (New) [NSW] Persona 5 Tactica – 26,794 (New) [PS5] Persona 5 Tactica – 15,713 (New) [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden – 11,535 (71,669) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! – 10,487 (53,411) [NSW] Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – 9,004 (New) [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden – 8,812 (72,131)

There top 10 includes several new entries: from Momotaru Dentetsu World itself to Super Mario RPG, which competed for the lead with around 300,000 copies each; to then arrive at the excellent fourth place of Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch, followed by Persona 5 Tactica and Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.