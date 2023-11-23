There Japanese ranking for the week from 13 to 19 November saw the debut in first position of Momotaru Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru!, but the most relevant news is undoubtedly the fact that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has exceeded quota one million copies sold at home.
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 314,699 (New)
- [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 301,334 (New)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 50,545 (1,025,821)
- [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy – 47,717 (New)
- [NSW] Persona 5 Tactica – 26,794 (New)
- [PS5] Persona 5 Tactica – 15,713 (New)
- [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden – 11,535 (71,669)
- [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! – 10,487 (53,411)
- [NSW] Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – 9,004 (New)
- [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden – 8,812 (72,131)
There top 10 includes several new entries: from Momotaru Dentetsu World itself to Super Mario RPG, which competed for the lead with around 300,000 copies each; to then arrive at the excellent fourth place of Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch, followed by Persona 5 Tactica and Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.
The shadow of PS5 Slim on the hardware rankings
As regards the hardware rankingthe launch of the PS5 Slim, also released tomorrow in Italy, has certainly influenced sales, allowing the Sony platform to maintain first position.
- PlayStation 5 – 51,282 (4,070,473)
- Nintendo Switch OLED model – 47,620 (6,088,734)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 11,630 (622,778)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – 10,893 (5,582,776)
- Nintendo Switch – 7,042 (19,508,122)
- Xbox Series
- PlayStation 4 – 646 (7,906,675)
- Xbox Series S – 189 (293,475)
- New Nintendo 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 22 (1,192,627)
