With the arrival of Japanese rankings of the week from 14 to 20 November 2022 it is appropriate to rediscover the term annihilated, because there is no other way to describe the entire Japanese market in front of the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwhich dominate the sales at home with an abysmal detachment.

So let’s see the software ranking, as regards i games released from 14 to 20 November 2022:

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 2,537,292 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 36,958 (3,368,155) [PS5] God of War Ragnarok (SIE, 9/11/22) – 9,901 (39,278) [PS4] Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (Aquaplus, 11/17/22) – 9.066 (New) [NSW] Tactics Ogre: Reborn (Square Enix, 11/11/22) – 7,687 (44,470) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,449 (2,855,406) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,330 (4,906,589) [NSW] cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days (Bushiroad, 11/17/22) – 6,649 (New) [NSW] SympathyKiss (Idea Factory, 11/17/22) – 6,072 (New) [NSW] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 8/11/22) – 5,837 (31,904)

There is not much to comment: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have totaled over 2.5 million copies in three days in Japan alone, which on the other hand is not surprising considering that it has totaled over 10 million copies in all the world in half a week.

This makes all the other results in the standings practically irrelevant, with Splatoon 3 still remaining in second position and God of War Ragnarok in third.

Like other novelties, we note the launch of Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten in fourth position and Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days in eighth, followed by SympathyKiss in ninth.

As for the hardware, Nintendo Switch annihilates also on this front with a further push given by Pokémon which leads to dominate the ranking in an almost embarrassing way: