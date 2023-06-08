street fighter 6 did not make it to debut in the first position in the Japanese ranking: while the excellent new chapter in the Capcom saga had to settle for the third placegiving way to the usual The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection, second.

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 78,602 (1,594,275) [NSW] Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection – 38,656 (New) [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 21,192 (New) [PS4] Street Fighter 6 – 12,078 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,641 (5,319,756) [NSW] We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie – 8,415 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 7,075 (2,203,151) [NSW] Minecraft – 6,152 (3,152,980) [NSW] Loop8: Summer of Gods – 5,796 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,606 (5,205,971)

In the Street Fighter 6 review we talked about how the developers have been able to renew the experience, giving us an even more exciting combat system and a renewed content structure thanks also to the introduction of the World Tour.

Returning however to Tears of the Kingdom, it is possible to see how the new episode of Zelda is already at an altitude of 1.6 million copies at home, while Breath of the Wild, which was launched in 2017, can currently count on “just ” 2.2 million copies.

Nintendo Switch OLED model – 66,480 (4,710,350) PlayStation 5 – 30,690 (3,116,733) Nintendo Switch – 11,922 (19,343,590) Nintendo Switch Lite – 9,947 (5,320,662) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,586 (506,205) PlayStation 4 – 2,086 (7,873,756) Xbox Series X – 172 (186,209) Xbox Series S – 156 (252,718) New Nintendo 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 43 (1,191,698)

Moving on to the hardware ranking, the situation is more or less the same as always, with Nintendo Switch OLED model commanding the top 10, having reached 4.7 million units, and PlayStation 5 following, much more sold in the disc reader version than in the Digital Edition: the Japanese public still cares a lot about the physical format, evidently.