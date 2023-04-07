Famitsu has released the Japan sales charts. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land leads the top 10 retail games, with Resident Evil 4 Remake who instead has to settle for second and third place. As for the hardware ranking, Nintendo Switch is again first, followed by PS5.

Below are the top 10 best-selling games in the week of March 27 – April 2, 2023.

[NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 21,014 (357,157) [PS5] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 18,510 (108,172) [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 16,604 (101,975) [NSW] Winning Post 10 (Koei Tecmo, 03/30/23) – 12,979 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 12,426 (4,972,063) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 10,762 (3,969,635) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,377 (5,224,493) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,133 (3,091,142) [PS5] Winning Post 10 (Koei Tecmo, 03/30/23) – 7,144 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,101 (1,045,270)

As we can see, compared to last week Resident Evil 4 Remake is no longer in first place, although adding the sales of the PS5 and PS4 copies it would exceed those of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe. The only new entry in the standings is Winning Post 10, the horse racing simulator, which places fourth and ninth. Out of the top 10 Atelier Ryza 3 after the excellent debut in third, fifth and seventh position last week.

Here are the hardware rankings:

OLED Switches Model – 38,880 (4,143,813) PlayStation 5 – 28,654 (2,786,491) Switches – 10,359 (19,252,360) Switch Lite – 7,304 (5,264,225) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,023 (449,542) PlayStation 4 – 1,540 (7,863,614) Xbox Series X – 312 (183,697) Xbox Series S – 309 (251,099) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 29 (1,191,106)

In terms of hardware, Nintendo Switch continues to be the most popular console in Japan, especially the OLED model. PS5 and PS4 follow, while Xbox Series X | S do not even reach 1,000 units sold in total.