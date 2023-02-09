PS5 she still grew up in Japanese ranking from January 30 to February 5, scoring sales more than double as compared to Nintendo Switch OLED model, the most popular version of the hybrid console, which, however, monopolized the top 10 games.

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 31,191 (4,807,491) [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 14,298 (3,862,841) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,858 (5,142,172) [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 12,920 (185,920) [NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – 9,522 (50,281) [NSW] Minecraft – 7,723 (3,032,742) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 7,461 (994,203) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 6,346 (1,169,936) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 6,128 (5,116,872) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 4,480 (2,840,736)

Now with 20.61 million copies, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have easily regained the top of the top 10 software, followed by Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but what you see is precisely a absolute domination by Nintendo Switch.

PlayStation 5 – 76,450 (2,343,017) Nintendo Switch OLED Model – 32,780 (3,849,141) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 16,576 (361,727) Xbox Series S – 14,277 (244,155) Nintendo Switch – 12,415 (19,163,038) Nintendo Switch Lite – 10,541 (5,195,707) PlayStation 4 – 953 (7,851,829) Xbox Series X – 367 (173,885) New Nintendo 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 70 (1,190,450)

As mentioned, however, Playstation 5 has received a substantial boost on the hardware sales front, probably thanks to better availability in stores, creating two opposing situations for the Japanese market. Will the software ranking also change in the coming weeks?

Certainly Sony’s estimates are optimistic, now that the distribution network seems to have recovered ground: the Japanese company expects sales of over 10 million PS5s in the third quarter of FY2023 alone.