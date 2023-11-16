There Japanese ranking from 6 to 12 November saw PS5 dub Nintendo Switchafter a week of real distribution crisis for the Sony console, while Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name it debuted in second position but would have deserved to be at the top, considering the total sales.

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 65,017 (975,276) [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 63,319 (New) [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 60,134 (New) [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – 22,132 (New) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! – 13,340 (42,924) [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – 8,962 (New) [NSW] Fashion Dreamer – 8,166 (39,050) [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 7,511 (948,207) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 7,186 (7,573,156) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch – 5,913 (77,301)

The numbers are clear: the top 10 nipponica considers the results of each individual platform rather than combining them, and it is only for this reason that Kazuma Kiryu’s return was unable to conquer the top of the rankings, from the height of its over 123,000 copies sold.