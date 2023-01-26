Through the data of Famitsu, we have the opportunity to see what they are the best-selling games and consoles in Japan in the week of January 14-22, 2023. PS5 is the best-selling console, but in terms of software, Nintendo dominates. Let’s first look at the ten best-selling games (the second value is the total number of sales to date):
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 144.558 / New
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 43,983 / 4,739,035
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 16,091 / 3,833,699
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,857 / 5,115,176
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 9.220 / 978.511
- [NSW] Minecraft – 8.146 / 3.016.620
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 6,009 / 1,157,864
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 5.942 / 2.830.215
- [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 – 5,468 / 267,222
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,327 / 5,105,655
As you can see, only Gran Turismo 7 is able to enter Top 10 for PS5. The rest is made up of Switch games but more importantly, most of these are first-party and exclusive games, such as Splatoon 3, Fire Emblem Engage, and Nintendo Switch Sports.
Speaking instead of ranking of the best-selling consoleshere she is:
- PS5 – 38.602
- OLED switches – 28.626
- Switches – 12,820
- Switch Lite – 10.141
- PS5 Digital Edition – 3,550
- PS4 – 2,544
- Xbox Series S – 740
- Xbox Series X – 205
- New 2DS LL – 83
As you can see, PS5 is the best seller, but only if we consider individual consoles. Nintendo Switch, as a family, still remains first when we add up the sales of standard, Lite and OLED.
