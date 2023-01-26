Through the data of Famitsu, we have the opportunity to see what they are the best-selling games and consoles in Japan in the week of January 14-22, 2023. PS5 is the best-selling console, but in terms of software, Nintendo dominates. Let’s first look at the ten best-selling games (the second value is the total number of sales to date):

[NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 144.558 / New [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 43,983 / 4,739,035 [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 16,091 / 3,833,699 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,857 / 5,115,176 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 9.220 / 978.511 [NSW] Minecraft – 8.146 / 3.016.620 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 6,009 / 1,157,864 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 5.942 / 2.830.215 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 – 5,468 / 267,222 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,327 / 5,105,655

As you can see, only Gran Turismo 7 is able to enter Top 10 for PS5. The rest is made up of Switch games but more importantly, most of these are first-party and exclusive games, such as Splatoon 3, Fire Emblem Engage, and Nintendo Switch Sports.

Speaking instead of ranking of the best-selling consoleshere she is:

PS5 – 38.602 OLED switches – 28.626 Switches – 12,820 Switch Lite – 10.141 PS5 Digital Edition – 3,550 PS4 – 2,544 Xbox Series S – 740 Xbox Series X – 205 New 2DS LL – 83

As you can see, PS5 is the best seller, but only if we consider individual consoles. Nintendo Switch, as a family, still remains first when we add up the sales of standard, Lite and OLED.