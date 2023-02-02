PS5 remained in front of Nintendo Switch in the Japanese ranking from 23 to 29 January, although in terms of games the dominance of the hybrid platform is very clear, with nine titles out of ten and the first position debut of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

Let’s start fromhardware: Sony has just announced that PS5 has sold 32 million consoles worldwide thanks to supplies in stores, and the Japanese market has clearly benefited from this situation as well.

PlayStation 5 – 53,256 (2,266,567) Nintendo Switch OLED Model – 28,787 (3,816,361) Nintendo Switch – 12,564 (19,150,623) Nintendo Switch Lite – 9,757 (5,185,166) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,652 (345,151) PlayStation 4 – 1,061 (7,850,876) Xbox Series S – 830 (229,878) Xbox Series X – 435 (173,518) New Nintendo 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 74 (1,190,380)

As for the software, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life managed to beat Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which however is approaching five million copies only at home, while Forspoken made its debut in the classics in third place with about 29,000 units.